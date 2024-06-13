APSU Tennis Programs receive ITA Community Service Awards, Jana Leader Wins Individual Accolade

Tempe, AZ – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s tennis programs received the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Community Service award. The league announced Wednesday that Jana Leder also won the ITA Cissie Leary Sportsmanship award.

The Cissie Leary Award for Sportsmanship goes to a Division I women’s player who displays inspiring dedication and commitment to her team, which has enhanced her team’s performance and exemplified the spirit of college tennis.

“Jana winning this award shows what type of person and player she is,” said head women’s coach Maria Sorbello Morrison. “Over her time at APSU, she has grown into a young lady that demonstrates respect, resilience, and determination. We are very proud of all her accomplishments and wish her a great future ahead.”

The ITA’s Community Service Award honors teams that give back to their campus and community throughout the academic year.

The Governors participated in various community service activities including throughout the 2023-24 academic year, including: Buddy Ball, pumpkin decorating with proceeds benefiting Breast Cancer Awareness research, collecting blankets, canned food, and toys for those in need across the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community, cleaning local parks, putting together boxes for local churches and much more.

This is the third consecutive year that the men have earned this award after earning honorable mentions in 2020 and 2021. The women’s team has received the ITA community service award in five of the last seven years, and were named honorable mentions for the honor in 2020 and 2023.

The national award winners will be announced Thursday, June 13th.