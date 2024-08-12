Clarksville Pets of the Week for August 12th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of August 12th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Draco-Malfoy is a male one year old Pitt Bull. He is vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new forever home. He is a very sweet guy and just a bit unsure of all the noise in the shelter. He wants nothing more than to be in his forever home. He seemed unfazed by the other dogs when walking outside, he’s quiet in his kennel and very easy on the leash!

This boy needs to be in his forever home with people who will always love and be there for him. Come for a meet and greet, and fall in love with your new best friend! For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Ramen is a sweet 19 week old Tabby kitten. He is vetted with age appropriate vaccinations, litter trained and will be neutered when he is adopted. He does have a type of oddity on his front toes (does not hinder him at all) where they set up on top not under. Nothing to worry about, he does just fine playing, climbing and looking for attention. Come see him and you won’t be disappointed!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard and play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Joey Tribipawne is a male Domestic shorthair kitten. Joey is vetted with age appropriate vaccinations and is litter trained. He is good with other cats, kids and even dogs. Joey has that wonderful, playful kitten energy and loves his zoomies. When he is done he is 100% your shadow and has been known to climb up into your arms or lap for attention. He would be fine as an only kitten but would love a friend too.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Tesla is a beautiful one year old female Shepherd/Australian Shepherd mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, HW negative, and on all preventatives. She has a lot of young dog energy, is very active, athletic and is good with other dogs but not cats.

She would be a great house/ranch/ farm dog, but she hasn’t been tested with chickens or livestock. Tesla hasn’t been around children but is so playful and will most likely do well with older children, just not toddlers due to her energy.



For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Pepper is a 6 year old adult female Heeler/Cattle Dog mix. She is fully vetted, up to date on all shots, HW negative, spayed and house trained. This beauty is still waiting for her forever family to find her. She is looking for a family who will include her in all kinds of adventures.

She has some great energy and could be a fun jogging partner and would be so happy to be part of your world! This breed loves to have a job and a purpose, whether it is bringing the ball or frisbee back numerous times, bringing in the mail or any type of job. They would do well on a farm too.

If you would love to add this amazing girl to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Reba is an 8 month old Cattle dog mix. She weighs about 30 pounds and is fully vetted, microchipped, spayed and just about mastered house training! She does go in her crate and is good in the house but will need to learn your system of getting her to go outside to potty be it a bell or a doggie door. Reba is great with kids, dogs and cats but will chase cats for play if they do run.

She is a sweet girl with lots of love to give! Reba can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Titus is a 4 year old male Aussiedoodle. He is friendly, affectionate and playful. Titus is fully vetted, neutered, house trained, microchipped and HW negative. He does fine with other dogs but prefers a home without children. He weighs about 50 pounds and will need a family committed to regular grooming trips and keeping his coat healthy.

This sweet boy will make a wonderful addition to your family and will be a great jogging, hiking and adventure buddy!

You can find him and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Caroline is a female mixed breed. She is fully vetted but selective with dogs and is a bit selective/hesitant with people initially but will warm up. Cats are unknown at this time.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Lisa is usually running adoption events each weekend with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her Facebook page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Delilah is a beautiful 2 year old Persian Princess! She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is picky with her litter and doesn’t like to share it so she will need to be either the only pet or possibly with one older cat or a very calm, cat savvy dog.

Delilah will need a home where she will get regular grooming and upkeep of her gorgeous coat. She does not care for traveling much. She will thrive in a calm, quiet environment. She will be a wonderful addition to your family.



To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Bea is a 3 year old Ibizan Hound mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, house trained, dewormed, microchipped and on HW and flea/tick preventatives. Bea is working on her basic commands and doing great! She is good with other dogs and children. She is very friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, smart, funny and can be a great couch potato when she wants to be!

Bea’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters should take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/bea or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Scrappy is a 5 month old female Shepherd mix. She is vetted, crate trained and working on her house training. She is a bit shy at first but once she warms up she is just the cutest pup. She does have a lot of young pup energy and will need adopters familiar and have experience with young dogs and who will help her channel that energy in a positive way.

She’d love lots of toys, walks, and a big fenced yard with a family who will be able to give her plenty of exercise and continue her training to help her become her best self. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves.

Time, love, and patience are all they need. Her adoption fees come with 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application or check out their Petfinder page.

Hot Rod Garage Senior Sanctuary

Spanky & Darla They are the sweetest dogs and are a bonded pair so they need to be in a home together. We are needing a home/adopter/family willing to keep them together. They are both vetted, spayed/neutered, housetrained and just so loving and sweet.

Spanky is the Jack Russell Terrier, and Darla is a Chiweenie mix, and both will need consistent walks and exercise as they need to lose a little weight. They do fine with other dogs, cats and children.

If you would like to be part of their journey, can be that special person for them and for more details and applications call 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com

https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing