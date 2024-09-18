Kyong Dawson announces Candidacy for Ward 8 City Council, Pledges to Be Community Advocate

Clarksville, TN – My name is Kyong Dawson. We moved to the Clarksville area in 2005 as a change of station assignment for my husband. Now, after 19 years, we call Clarksville home.

I have watched Clarksville grow and change over the years. Subdivisions now stand where there were once fields and trees, and businesses have come and gone, but it continues. We all know growth is happening; we also know a quality of life should be maintained for everyone here. We truly need to be proactive in our growth and work to better what we have overlooked along the way.

If you are looking for a “grandstander” type of person, I am not it. I am straightforward on topics and believe in fighting a good fight for the whole. If you or anyone else is for or against something, you must reach out and state as much, otherwise don’t complain. I am not a “yes” person just because.

I see this opportunity as part of the American Dream: the ability to step up and serve the community in which my family and yours live.

This council seat is about being a voice, representative, and advocate for Ward 8 first and foremost, then the city. Stepping up for any elected position takes commitment but should be done for the right reasons too.

My vision is to serve all and not be a representative voice for only a few. I believe in being in my community, communicating with you, and fighting for you. Get out there, register, and VOTE. I ask for and would truly appreciate your VOTE, Kyong Dawson, for Ward 8 City Council.

Campaign Team:

Kyong Dawson for Ward 8

Ksdawson.mcrw@gmail.com

931.249.8761