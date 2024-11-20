Clarksville Police Identify Chapel Street Homicide Victim as Nathanel Keith Wilridge

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has identified victim of the homicide that occurred on November 19th, 2024, on Chapel Street as 40-year-old Nathanel Keith Wilridge of Clarksville. The next of kin notifications have been made.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Green at 931.648.0656, ext. 5149.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.