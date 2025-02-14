36.9 F
Fort Defiance to Celebrate Black Labor Contributions in Special Event for Black History Month

Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center. (Mark Haynes, Clarksville Online)
Clarksville, TN – Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center, in partnership with the Mt. Olive Cemetery Historical Preservation Society, invites the community to a special event on Saturday, February 15th, 2025, in honor of Black History Month.

This engaging program will highlight the significant contributions of African Americans to labor in Clarksville, spanning medicine, education, agriculture, and business.

Through a historical lens, attendees will explore the stories of African American professionals and entrepreneurs whose dedication and perseverance paved the way for future generations of doctors, nurses, teachers, and farmers. The event offers a compelling opportunity to reflect on the enduring impact of Black labor and leadership in the region.

Event Schedule:

  • 12:30pm – 2:00pm – Presentation and Q&A at Fort Defiance

  • 2:00pm – 2:30pm – Refreshments

  • 2:30pm – 3:00pm – Travel to Mt. Olive Cemetery (optional)

  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm – Special Guided Walking Tour of Mt. Olive Cemetery

Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center is dedicated to preserving and sharing Clarksville’s rich history through engaging programs and educational opportunities.

The Mt. Olive Cemetery Historical Preservation Society plays a vital role in safeguarding the legacy of African Americans in Clarksville, ensuring that their stories continue to inspire future generations.

This event is free and open to the public.

