APSU Men’s Tennis Secures 5-2 Victory Over Alabama A&M in Bowling Green

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team took a 5-2 victory against Alabama A&M on Saturday.
Austin Peay (3-3) took control of the match early by winning the doubles point. Tom Bolton and Glen Arnet took a 6-4 win over Yin Chih Lan and A. Marquez, while Giovanni Becchis and Luca Ranciaro defeated Arnav Pathange and Goran Krivokapic 6-3.
In singles matches, Becchis defeated Lan, 6-4, 6-2 on court two. On court three, Tom Bolton took a 6-2, 6-2 match over Pathange. Schaub took a 5-7, 6-2, 4-6 win over Tasso Moreira, and Tortajada defeated Marquez 6-3, 7-5.
Results
Doubles
- Kai Cowcher/Tasso Moreira def. Aeneas Schaub/Sota Minami, 5-4
- Tom Bolton/Glen Arnet def. Yin Chih Lan/A. Marquez, 6-4
- Giovanni Becchis/Lucas Ranciaro def. Arnav Pathange/Goran Krivokapic, 6-3
Singles
- Kai Cowcher def. Sota Minami, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-7
- Giovanni Becchis def. Yin Chih Lan, 6-4, 6-2
- Tom Bolton def. Arnav Pathange, 6-2, 6-2
- Aeneas Schaub def. Tasso Moreira, 5-7, 6-2, 4-6
- Goran Krivokapic def. Glen Arnet, 7-6, 6-3
- Javier Tortajada def. A. Marquez, 6-3, 7-5
