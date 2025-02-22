34 F
Sports

APSU Men’s Tennis Secures 5-2 Victory Over Alabama A&M in Bowling Green

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Tops Alabama A&M with Strong Doubles Performance. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisBowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team took a 5-2 victory against Alabama A&M on Saturday. 

Austin Peay (3-3) took control of the match early by winning the doubles point. Tom Bolton and Glen Arnet took a 6-4 win over Yin Chih Lan and A. Marquez, while Giovanni Becchis and Luca Ranciaro defeated Arnav Pathange and Goran Krivokapic 6-3.

In singles matches, Becchis defeated Lan, 6-4, 6-2 on court two. On court three, Tom Bolton took a 6-2, 6-2 match over Pathange. Schaub took a 5-7, 6-2, 4-6 win over Tasso Moreira, and Tortajada defeated Marquez 6-3, 7-5. 

Results

Doubles

  1. Kai Cowcher/Tasso Moreira def. Aeneas Schaub/Sota Minami, 5-4
  2. Tom Bolton/Glen Arnet def. Yin Chih Lan/A. Marquez, 6-4
  3. Giovanni Becchis/Lucas Ranciaro def. Arnav Pathange/Goran Krivokapic, 6-3

Singles

  1. Kai Cowcher def. Sota Minami, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-7
  2. Giovanni Becchis def. Yin Chih Lan, 6-4, 6-2
  3. Tom Bolton def. Arnav Pathange, 6-2, 6-2
  4. Aeneas Schaub def. Tasso Moreira, 5-7, 6-2, 4-6
  5. Goran Krivokapic def. Glen Arnet, 7-6, 6-3
  6. Javier Tortajada def. A. Marquez, 6-3, 7-5

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.  

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
