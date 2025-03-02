APSU Athletics Joins NCAA’s Proposed Revenue Sharing Initiative

Clarksville, TN – Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison announced Friday that Austin Peay State University (APSU) has opted in to the NCAA’s proposed revenue sharing plan.

“Austin Peay State University’s decision to opt into the principles of the House Settlement underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing our Athletics Department as we prepare for a new era in collegiate athletics,” said Harrison.

“Under the visionary leadership of President Mike Licari, APSU has emerged as Tennessee’s fastest-growing institution, embracing boldness, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence with one thing in mind… to be the first, best, or only,” Harrison stated.

This concept goes beyond athletics and is reflected in several recent initiatives across campus and in the community – from APSU’s College of Education’s “Grow Your Own” program, to the launch of our new online MBA program, to our unwavering commitment to military-affiliated students through specialized programs offering valuable opportunities for service members and their families.

The next phase for APSU Athletics aligns with the bold, strategic actions already underway at our University.

“While we recognize the challenges that lie ahead as we join other respected institutions in adopting this revenue-sharing model – a move designed to benefit our student-athletes – we remain steadfast in our commitment to not only staying competitive but also achieving championship success. This strategic decision underlines our dedication to creating an environment where our student-athletes can excel, both throughout their collegiate careers and long after graduation.”

“This decision is the result of careful review and will allow Austin Peay State University to continue to compete at the highest level,” said University President Dr. Mike Licari. “We have a proud tradition of supporting our student athletes in all ways, and this decision signals our commitment to enhancing that support.”

The NCAA and House Settlement Proposal asks that the NCAA enter a 10-year revenue sharing plan which will allow member schools’ athletic departments to share revenue with student-athletes starting in 2025-26.

For full details on the NCAA settlement proposal, click here.