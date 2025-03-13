Galentine’s Night Out Brings Women Together for a Night of Support and Celebration

Clarksville, TN – “Gather your favorite gals and join us for a night of celebration, shopping, and community at Galentine’s Night Out!”, was the message from Izabel Hershey as she invited local women to Wilma Rudolph Event Center on February 13th.

More than 130 women took her up on that invitation, enjoying the event’s more than 60 vendors, each showcasing incredible products and services from talented, local woman-owned businesses. Items being offered included handmade crafts, boutique goods, delicious treats, and creative services.

“There’s something for everyone to enjoy,” Hershey said. “Bring your friends, support local entrepreneurs, and make it a memorable evening of empowerment and fun. … don’t miss this celebration of women, community, and connection.”

Photo Gallery