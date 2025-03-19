73.6 F
APSU Men’s Tennis Travels to St. Louis for Match with Drake

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Heads to Missouri for Midweek Duel with Drake. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team heads to St. Louis, Missouri for a Thursday 11:30am match against Drake, at the St. Clair Racquet Club.

Austin Peay (4-6, 0-2 ASUN) fell 5-2 to Lipscomb on March 16th in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Despite taking the early doubles point, Glen Arnet took the APSU Govs’ lone singles win with his 6-4, 6-4 match against Antoine Testaud de Marchain on court five. 

Drake (5-8, 0-1 Summit) most recently defeated Chicago State 7-0 on March 11th. 

This will be the first meeting of the two teams. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

