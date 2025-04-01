Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Battles to Fifth-Place Finish at Colonial Country Club

Memphis, TN – Led by a third-place finish from Patton Samuels, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot a 306 in the final round of the Memphis Intercollegiate: Spirited by Old Dominick, Tuesday, and finished tied in fifth place with a score of 913 at Colonial Country Club.

Austin Peay State University finished one shot behind fourth-place Central Arkansas and 13 shots behind Southern Mississippi at the par-72, 7,334-yard course. The Governors also beat sixth-place Western Kentucky by four shots and were five shots better than seventh-place Samford. Illinois won the team title with a score of 878, and Memphis’ Diego Lourenco was the individual medalist with a score of two-under 214.

Patton Samuels carded a four-over 76 in the final round and finished tied for third with a score of two-over 218. Samuels has now posted seven top-five finishes in the first eight tournaments of his Austin Peay career.

Seth Smith posted the best score of the day for the Governors, shooting a one-over 73 to pick up 19 spots on the leaderboard and finish tied for 32nd with a score of 230. Reece Britt also carded a six-over 78 in the third round and finished tied for 43rd with a score of 233.

Parker Elkins tallied the final counting score for the APSU Govs in the third round, shooting a seven-over 79 to finish tied for 67th with a score of 242. Finally, Grady Cox shot an 83 in the third round and finished tied for 72nd with a score of 245.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team closes the regular season when it competes at Arkansas State’s A-State Intercollegiate, April 14th-15th, at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The APSU Govs then compete at the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golf Championship, April 22nd-24th, at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta, Georgia.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Governors men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.