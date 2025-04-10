51.1 F
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Friday night Madison Street, Holly Circle lane closure and road closure

Traffic Detour; Madison Street

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a lane and road closure on Thursday, April 10th, at 7:00pm on Madison Street and Holly Circle for water service line maintenance.

The outer westbound lane on Madison Street will be closed from West Meadow Drive to Regions Bank, and traffic will be shifted to the inside westbound lane.

Holly Circle will be closed from Madison Street to the entrance of Walgreens. Traffic will be detoured to Madison Street and through the Beachaven Corner shopping plaza to avoid the work zone. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or to choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The water service line maintenance work is anticipated to be finished, and the lane and the road will be reopened by approximately 4:00am on Friday, April 11th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Set for Final Serve of Season at UAB’s Blazer Beach Bash
