Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Friday night Madison Street, Holly Circle lane closure and road closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a lane and road closure on Thursday, April 10th, at 7:00pm on Madison Street and Holly Circle for water service line maintenance.

The outer westbound lane on Madison Street will be closed from West Meadow Drive to Regions Bank, and traffic will be shifted to the inside westbound lane.

Holly Circle will be closed from Madison Street to the entrance of Walgreens. Traffic will be detoured to Madison Street and through the Beachaven Corner shopping plaza to avoid the work zone. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or to choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The water service line maintenance work is anticipated to be finished, and the lane and the road will be reopened by approximately 4:00am on Friday, April 11th.

