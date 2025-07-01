Austin Peay State University Taps Veteran Assistant Kurt Kujawa to Lead Men’s Tennis Program

Clarksville, TN – After 11 seasons on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s tennis staff, APSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison named Kurt Kujawa the Governors’ head men’s tennis coach and Assistant Director of Tennis on Tuesday.

“It truly is a great day to be a Gov!” said Harrison. “I am excited to welcome Kurt Kujawa as our head men’s tennis coach and Assistant Director of Tennis. Kurt has been a valuable member of our tennis programs for years in his volunteer assistant role. I look forward to watching his teams excel on the court, in the classroom, and across the entire Clarksville and Montgomery County communities!”

Kujawa takes over for Ross Brown, who retired after 13 years at the helm of Austin Peay State University tennis. Kujawa served alongside Brown and current head women’s tennis coach Maria Sorbello Morrison since the 2020 season, helping the women’s tennis program to an Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title in 2021 and an OVC Regular Season Championship the following season. He also served on the Governors’ tennis staff from 2004-08 alongside former head coach, Ed Dickson.

In addition to his work on the tennis courts for APSU, Kujawa managed the Kujawa Tennis Academy, which he created in 1997 and provided instruction for beginner, intermediate, and advanced juniors while providing private and semi-private lessons for both junior and adult players.

Formerly, Kujawa was the head women’s tennis coach for Fort Campbell High School during the 2001 and 2004 season, leading the Lady Falcons to an 18-1 record across the two seasons. Prior to arriving in Clarksville, Kujawa served as a head tennis pro at the Sedgwick Farm Tennis Club (1999) and Pine Grove Country Club (1998-99) in Syracuse, New York, in addition to being an assistant tennis pro at Amherst Hills Racket Club in Buffalo, New York.

Kujawa’s daughter, Ayden, currently is a senior on the APSU women’s tennis program.