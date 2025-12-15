21.2 F
Clarksville
Monday, December 15, 2025
HomeNewsObituariesClarksville Obituary: Dudley Wayne Rives
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Dudley Wayne Rives

June 12th, 1944 — December 12th, 2025

News Staff
By News Staff
Dudley Wayne Rives
Dudley Wayne Rives

Sykes Funeral Home & CrematoryClarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life for Dudley Wayne Rives, age 81, of Clarksville, Tennessee, will be held on Wednesday, December 17th, 2025, at 1:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Lannom and Bro. David Mackens. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 16th, 2025 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm and again on Wednesday from 11:00am until the hour of service.

Dudley was born on June 12th, 1944, to the late R.B. Rives and Ina Gaither Rives. He passed away on December 12th, 2025, at Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown.

A 1962 graduate of Clarksville High School, Dudley dedicated over 35 years of service to the Clarksville Gas and Water Wastewater Treatment Plant, where he was known for his strong work ethic and commitment to the community. A man of deep faith, he was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church for 70 years.

In addition to his parents, Dudley is preceded in death by his brother, Russell D. Rives. He cherished his family and is survived by his beloved wife of almost 54 years, Katherine Clark Rives; his son, Brian Wayne (Denise) Rives; his grandson, Knox Wayne Rives; his granddaughter, Lily Kathlena Rives; and his sisters, Peggy Rives Herald of Southside and Debbie Rives Rayburn of Clarksville.

Pallbearers will be Donnie Black, Ronnie Black, Danny Clark, Jimmy Gaither, Corey Izatt, and Joshua Smith.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Couples 3 Sunday School class of Pleasant View Baptist Church, Laithe Gaither, Bobby Morrison, Jr., and Stanley York.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice, or to Pleasant View Baptist Church Fuel Program and Operation Christmas Child Ministries.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Dudley Wayne Rives, please visit our flower store.
 
 

About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory

The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.

You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.

Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.

For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Louisiana Avenue, Mississippi Avenue Water Outage for Water Main Leak Repair
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information