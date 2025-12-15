Clarksville Obituary: Dudley Wayne Rives

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life for Dudley Wayne Rives, age 81, of Clarksville, Tennessee, will be held on Wednesday, December 17th, 2025, at 1:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Lannom and Bro. David Mackens. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 16th, 2025 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm and again on Wednesday from 11:00am until the hour of service.
Dudley was born on June 12th, 1944, to the late R.B. Rives and Ina Gaither Rives. He passed away on December 12th, 2025, at Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown.
A 1962 graduate of Clarksville High School, Dudley dedicated over 35 years of service to the Clarksville Gas and Water Wastewater Treatment Plant, where he was known for his strong work ethic and commitment to the community. A man of deep faith, he was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church for 70 years.
In addition to his parents, Dudley is preceded in death by his brother, Russell D. Rives. He cherished his family and is survived by his beloved wife of almost 54 years, Katherine Clark Rives; his son, Brian Wayne (Denise) Rives; his grandson, Knox Wayne Rives; his granddaughter, Lily Kathlena Rives; and his sisters, Peggy Rives Herald of Southside and Debbie Rives Rayburn of Clarksville.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Black, Ronnie Black, Danny Clark, Jimmy Gaither, Corey Izatt, and Joshua Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Couples 3 Sunday School class of Pleasant View Baptist Church, Laithe Gaither, Bobby Morrison, Jr., and Stanley York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice, or to Pleasant View Baptist Church Fuel Program and Operation Christmas Child Ministries.
