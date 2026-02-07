31.1 F
Montgomery County Trustee’s Office Expands Hours, Opens Saturdays Throughout February

Montgomery County GovernmentMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Trustee’s Office will offer extended hours in February, opening every Saturday from 8:30am to noon.

All County Trustee services—including tax relief assistance for disabled veterans, elderly residents, and citizens with disabilities—will be available during the extended Saturday hours. This includes support with wheel tax reimbursement, property tax relief, and the property tax freeze program for eligible residents age 65 and older who are eligible.

“Each February, we extend our service hours to better serve Montgomery County residents and make conducting business with the Trustee’s Office more convenient. It is especially meaningful to me to spend Saturdays helping our elderly taxpayers navigate tax relief and tax freeze paperwork,” said Trustee Kimberly Wiggins.

The Trustee’s Office is located at 350 Pageant Lane, in Veterans Plaza, Suite 101-B. For information about the Trustee’s Office and their online services, visit montgomerytn.gov/trustee or call 931.648.5717.

