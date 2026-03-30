Clarksville Obituary: Deborah Anne Urbat

Clarksville, TN – Deborah Anne Urbat, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on March 25th, 2026.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00pm on April 3rd, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Jamie Mandrell officiating. The visitation will take place from 1:00pm until 3:00pm. Burial will follow at Louise United Methodist Church Cemetery.
She entered this life on May 7th, 1952, in Clarksville, to the late Alpha and Annie Mae Lyle Clinard. Deborah was a member of New Providence United Methodist Church. She was a Clarksville High School graduate class of 1970. Deborah retired from retail after working at Target.
She is lovingly remembered by her son, Steven Michael Urbat; her daughter, Cheryl Anne Urbat; and her treasured grandchildren, Bradley Williams, Courtney Urbat, Ashley Urbat, and Bre’Azshia Urbat. Her joy extended to her great-grandchild, Josephine Williams. She also leaves behind her sister, Rosemary Carpenter.
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents as well as her brother, Kevan Clinard.
Condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com