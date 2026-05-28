Clarksville Obituary: Marshall “Garland” Appleton

Clarksville, TN – Marshall “Garland” Appleton was born October 11th, 1933 to Elder and Maude Appleton in Southside, TN. He passed away peacefully after a long life lived independently. A veteran of the United States military, and retired from the Corp of Engineers.
Garland was dedicated to his job as a lockmaster for the Corp of engineers and worked at many facilities in the Southeast. In his early years, he loved riding motorcycles and boating with his family and friends. after retirement Garland enjoyed tending to his house and traveling to beaches across the country. Beneath his quiet and independent nature was someone many found genuinely interesting and unforgettable. Garland was fiercely self-sufficient and active up until the very end.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings James Appleton and Mattie Wyatt. He is survived by his nephew and caregiver, Mike Wyatt.
Please visit Garland’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com