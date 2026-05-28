Clarksville Obituary: Marshall “Garland” Appleton

Clarksville, TN – Marshall “Garland” Appleton was born October 11th, 1933 to Elder and Maude Appleton in Southside, TN. He passed away peacefully after a long life lived independently. A veteran of the United States military, and retired from the Corp of Engineers.



Garland was dedicated to his job as a lockmaster for the Corp of engineers and worked at many facilities in the Southeast. In his early years, he loved riding motorcycles and boating with his family and friends. after retirement Garland enjoyed tending to his house and traveling to beaches across the country. Beneath his quiet and independent nature was someone many found genuinely interesting and unforgettable. Garland was fiercely self-sufficient and active up until the very end.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings James Appleton and Mattie Wyatt. He is survived by his nephew and caregiver, Mike Wyatt.

Please visit Garland’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.