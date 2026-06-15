Clarksville Pets of the Week for June 15th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of June `5th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Celeste is a young female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her new family. Come play with her out in the yard. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Sadie is an adult female French Bulldog. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day. Please do your breed research before taking on a Frenchie. They are wonderful family pets but they are notoriously famous for certain health concerns. Her adopting family must be willing and committed to stay on top of any potential issues if they arise. Come visit with her in the yard.

Rose Petal is an adult female Labrador mix breed. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day. She would do best with a large fenced yard and plenty of activities and family time. Come spend time with her out in the play yard.

Bruno is an adult male Siberian Husky with stunning blue eyes. He is vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. Please do breed research if you are unfamiliar with this breed. They do need at least a 6 foot fence and to be challenged and kept busy or else they will be taking themselves on unsanctioned field trips. Wonderful family companions. Come spend time with this great boy out in the yard.

Lee is a young male Domestic Shorthair kitten. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered before heading to his new family. He can be seen in the Cat Room.

Dutchess is an adult female Domestic Longhair mix. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. She can be found in the Cat Room.

Perla is a female domestic shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*.

For more information call 931.648.5750, or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Grimace & Hamburglar are domestic shorthair kitten siblings. They are vetted, neutered and litter trained. Good with children and other cats. Grimace is a bit more outgoing of the two, running around playing with toys and his crinkle tunnel. Hamburglar is more reserved but does have his loving, playful side as well. Very loving and sweet boys and they either must be adopted together or if separated you must have another social kitty in the home as a buddy.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Emily is a 4 year old female Domestic shorthair. Fully vetted, spayed, litter trained and she is declawed. She is up to date on flea/tick preventatives and can be a bit sassy with new cats but does respect boundaries and space. Emily does warm up to new cats after a little bit of time. She is good with kids who are older and respect her space but unknown at this time how she is with dogs. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. This boy has so much love and energy and would benefit from a very active home. He has been working with trainers to help him gain a solid foundation for his success.

Lots of adventures, hikes, room to run and plenty of love are just what he needs. He is very energetic and needs to be the only dog in the home, and no children, and no cats, please. He needs a strong committed person/family to keep him on his training and to get him exercise and mental stimulation.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Drako deserves his own loving family. Drako has been waiting for over 4 years for someone to recognize the beauty and loyalty in him and make him a part of their family. There is absolutely nothing wrong with him other than his exuberant love of life and just being happy to see people, and we know the perfect person is out there for him! He deserves this! He will make a fantastic companion.If you would love to add him to your family please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Jupiter is a small adult female Pit Bull Terrier. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Jupiter is good with children but needs to be the only pet in the home. She does have some allergy issues ( honestly, don’t we all) and will need to be on a specific diet and occasional allergy shots at the vet. Very much a sweetheart. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Jupiter is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Diesel is a sweet 5 year old male Miniature Pinscher. He is vetted, neutered, microchipped and house/kennel trained. He weighs 14 pounds and is full of energy. He does well with other dogs and will do best with children 10 and older please. He will make a fantastic companion for a retired couple or anyone looking for a travel and adventure buddy.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Snorlax is a 9 week old “Hemingway” kitten. Hemingway cats are Polydactyl, meaning they have extra toe beans. They are called Hemingway cats because Ernest Hemingway reportedly loved and collected them. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is fine around small dogs that are calm and cat friendly and is good with cats of all ages.

Snorlax is a very playful guy and his new family will need to trim his nails regularly as he won’t be able to trim them himself. He will need his own room to acclimate in and slow introductions to the entire house before he will be able to fully roam.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Eclair is a 2 year old female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed and kennel/house trained. She has done well around children and other dogs but needs a cat free home please. Eclair does appreciate slower introductions when meeting new people but once she feels comfortable her loving personality shines through quickly.

Eclair is loyal, affectionate and so deeply devoted to her people. Eclair is looking for a home where she is loved and cherished with people who want a lifelong best friend. She will do anything for her people.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/eclair or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Kaiju is an adult male Bullmastiff/American Staffordshire Terrier mix. He is vetted, neutered and house trained. He is good with other dogs, unknown at this time about small children, and definitely no cats, please. He is a people pleaser and will do anything to be included in whatever activities you all are doing.

He’s always up for adventures, and when needed, he calms down nicely. He does love his treats so that will help his motivation with any training. Kaiju is an extremely loyal, loving boy and wants nothing more than his own family.

Hot Rod’s Garage

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine, and 3 months to put it all together.Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application, and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Storm is a 2 year old male labrador retriever. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is great with other calm, non dominant/non aggressive dogs and good with kids but still has a lot of puppy energy so he would need to be carefully supervised around toddlers. No cats please. He has had basic training and is just a delight to be around.

Storm will be perfect for a single person who can devote plenty of time to him or at least a very active family committed to including him in all hiking, jogging and swimming activities. Let’s be honest here, he is definitely NOT a “leave alone in the backyard” type of guy. He bonds well with his people and must be part of the family. This sweet boy has so much love to give and will be a wonderful addition.

For more information, call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Betsie is a sweet female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She has done well with children and loves other dogs with proper introductions. She is a huge fan of belly rubs and sitting in your lap. She loves playing in the yard with other dogs and just loves to run and be silly.

She is a wonderful girl and is looking for the right family who will take time with her and be rewarded with a wonderful companion. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Willow & J Dee are a bonded pair of sisters. Fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Willow has one eye and J Dee is crossed eyed but both navigate their world so well you’d never know. They do need to get adopted together and don’t need much of anything but each other’s company. Will be wonderful additions to your home!

Applications are at : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header

For more information they can be found on FaceBook Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com