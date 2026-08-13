Montgomery County Hummingbird Festival Offers Free Family Fun August 15th

Montgomery County, TN – Experience the wonder of one of nature’s smallest and most fascinating creatures at Montgomery County Parks and Recreation ’s annual Hummingbird Festival on Saturday, August 15th, 2026, from 8:00am to 12:00pm at Rotary Park, 2308 Rotary Park Drive. This free, family-friendly event celebrates hummingbirds and other important pollinators with interactive demonstrations, educational presentations, and activities for all ages.

Sponsored by the Southeastern Avian Research Institute and the Warioto Audubon Society, the festival’s signature attraction is live hummingbird trapping and banding conducted by a master bird bander. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to see hummingbirds up close while learning how researchers safely band the birds to collect valuable migration and population data.

In addition to the live banding demonstrations, attendees can enjoy:

Activities inside the Wade Bourne Nature Center

Educational presentations from pollinator experts

Hands-on crafts

Face painting

Temporary tattoo station

Food will be available for purchase from local vendors, including Fresh Squeeze TN, Kadi’s Tacos & More, and Bondi Bowls.

Parking Information: Festival parking will be available at the entrance to Rotary Park, where guests will be shuttled into the event. Parking is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Accessible parking will be available near the Wade Bourne Nature Center.