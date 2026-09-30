HomeNewsClarksville Gas and Water Department reports Rossview Road Lane Closure
News

Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Rossview Road Lane Closure

CGW will be doing water line maintenance, Traffic Detour: Joy Drive to Old Russellville Pike

News Staff
By News Staff
Lane Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has the eastbound lane of Rossview Road from 180 Rossview Road to Joy Drive closed for water line maintenance.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured onto Joy Drive and Old Russellville Pike.

The water line maintenance is anticipated to be completed and the lane reopened by approximately 2:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Previous article
Clarksville Obituary: Patricia Ann Dismore
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

\n