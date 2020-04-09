Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement Postpones Events Through May

Clarksville, TN – Due to extended shelter at home orders from local governments, Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement is postponing all events that were scheduled through May. This includes the Season Opening (April 25th), Murder Mystery Dinner (May 9th) and Wine Walk/Beer Browse (May 30th).

All ticket purchases will be refunded within a few days.

“Once we can safely travel and gather again, we hope to reschedule all of our events. Because we just don’t know when that will be, we decided to go ahead and issue refunds for everything at this point,” said Collinsville Manager Linda Ebel.

The settlement does plan to open for the season on weekends as soon it is possible to do so safely.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work this winter and spring to create a better and more authentic visitor experience,” Ebel said. We’re excited to show our guests some newly interpreted buildings and other features – when the time is right. Until then, people can follow us on Facebook for some previews and the latest opening and event announcements.”

Related Stories

Sections

Topics