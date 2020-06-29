Austin Peay State University Athletics Stops All Voluntary Workouts for Student-Athletes

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department has suspended voluntary workouts and closed its facilities, effective Saturday, June 27th 2020, due to a small cluster of positive tests for COVID-19 Coronavirus among its student-athletes.

“While these positive tests are regrettable, I am encouraged that the procedures we put in place prior to the return of our student-athletes worked as we expected,” said Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison.

“Once we were notified of an individual displaying COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms within our family we began implementing our plans, which ultimately led to the closure of our facilities for workouts. The health and safety of our Governors family is paramount,” stated Harrison.

Once notified of the first positive test, the athletics department and university placed individuals in isolation, utilizing single-occupancy rooms in university housing.

Additionally, individuals determined through contact tracing to be at risk were placed in self-quarantine. Those individuals placed in isolation and self-quarantine were checked daily by athletics department and university staff and supplied boxed meals so they would not leave their room.

Additionally, the athletics department notified the university and state health department as required by state regulations. Currently, 11 APSU student-athletes have tested positive for the COVID-19 Coronavirus virus.

During the closure, Austin Peay State University athletics will clean and disinfect its facilities. In addition, it will conduct online sessions reinforcing the importance for its staff and student-athletes to follow department and university guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus. Student-athletes will not be permitted into the facilities until July 16 and then only after receiving two negative COVID-19 Coronavirus results in a 10-day period.

“It is imperative that all members of our extended Governors family take steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus,” said Harrison. “It is only through the steps we take every day that we can ensure the start of athletics this fall.”

As a reminder, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends individuals take the following steps to limit the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 Coronavirus:

Wash your hands often or use sanitizer.

Avoid close contact between yourself and other people outside your home.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.

Monitor your health. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19 Coronavirus.

