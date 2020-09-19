Austin Peay State University Football loses to Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday

Cincinnati, OH – Running back CJ Evans broke off his second big touchdown run of the fall campaign and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team put up double digits against No. 13 Cincinnati, falling 55-20, Saturday at Nippert Field.

Austin Peay State University’s football team capitalized on a trio of long drives with a pair of field goals, but could not keep pace with a nationally-ranked Cincinnati offense that scored on its first four possessions and fell 42-13, Saturday, at Nippert Stadium.

Unlike the previous week, Austin Peay State University (0-3) pieced together a trio of drives lasting more than 10 plays and scored on each of the drives.

The Governors went 62 yards in 14 plays on their first drive, with kicker Grant Paullette hitting a 30-yard field goal. On its opening drive of the second half, Austin Peay State University used 15 plays to cover 63 yards and setup Paulette’s second field goal – this one a 29-yarder.

But a fourth-quarter drive showed the promise of an upcoming spring slate as quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall and wide receiver Baniko Harley connected twice for big plays to covert third-down opportunities. A 16-yard completion was followed by a 49-yarder to get the Govs deep in Cincinnati territory. From there CJ Evans carried the ball in for a touchdown.

But Evans reminded fans of his 75-yard season-opening score when he found a seam through the defense late in the fourth quarter and dashed 64 yards for a touchdown.

No. 13 Cincinnati (1-0) opened its season by scoring on each of its first four drives with Gerrid Doaks scoring three touchdowns in the opening span as Cincinnati took a 28-3 lead into halftime. Doaks would tack on his fourth touchdown – via a reception – late in the third quarter to stave off a potential APSU Govs threat.

Oatsvall completed 20-of-34 passes for 202 yards in the Govs fall season finale. Harley caught four of those passes for 94 yards. Evans rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.

Doaks finished with 84 all-purpose yards – 64 receiving and 20 rushing – along with his four touchdowns. Quarterback Desmond Ridder completed 13-of-19 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

Austin Peay State University completed its fall schedule with Saturday’s contest and now awaits the announcement of a promised spring schedule.

Scoring Recap

CINCY 7, GOVS 0: On the game’s opening drive, Cincinnati marched 74 yards in five plays for a touchdown but the APSU Govs had two chances to end the drive prior to the score. Cornerback Nathan Page punched the ball out of a runner’s hands at the Govs 42-yard line, but the Bearcats recovered at the 29-yard line. On the next play, Austin Peay State University’s defense had the right call but could not make the stop in the backfield and Desmond Ridder scored for the early lead.

CINCY 7, GOVS 3: Taking the ball next, Austin Peay State University replied to the Bearcats opening drive with a 14-play, 62-yard drive that resulted in a 30-yard field goal by Grant Paulette. The Govs converted twice on third down, including quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall finding Baniko Harley for a 17-yard reception on 3rd-and-9. Later, CJ Evans converted a 3rd-and-3 with a three-yard run. Three plays later, the Govs kicked a field goal to get on the scoreboard.

CINCY 14, GOVS 3: The scoring continued on the game’s third drive, Cincinnati marshalling down the field on a 13-play, 81-yard touchdown drive. The APSU Govs got a pair of big stops on 1st and 2nd down and goal to go, Josephus Smith stopping a runner at the line and Jequaries Martin sacking the Cincinnati quarterback to force 3rd-and-goal at the 10-yard line. However, back-to-back offsides penalties put the ball on the 2-yard line and Gerrid Doaks took the direct snap and scrambled in over the right side for the touchdown.

CINCY 21, GOVS 3: Quarterback Desmond Ridder scrambled for 38-yards two plays into a 5-play, 55-yard touchdown drive to set up 1st-and-Goal. Two Gerrid Doaks runs later, Cincinnati had its third touchdown in as many drives.

CINCY 28, GOVS 3: A big 30-yard dash early in the drive helped Cincinnati cover 71 yards in eight plays for a touchdown. On the drive’s second play, Ridder found Josh Whyle for a 30-yard reception to push the ball into Austin Peay State University territory. Ridder would later scamper for 21 yards to set up 1st-and-goal where Doaks would dive in for the score.

CINCY 28, GOVS 6: A couple of key fourth-down conversions helped the Govs piece together a 15-play, 63-yard drive that resulted in Grant Paulette’s 29-yard field goal. The APSU Govs converted a 4th-and-1 on the 4th play of the drive when Brian Snead rushed for two yards. Later, Oatsvall found Geordon Pollard on a 24-yard reception to convert a 4th-and-4 deep inside the Cincinnati 20-yard line.

CINCY 35, GOVS 6: Cincinnati converted two keep first downs to keep a drive alive to extend its lead in the second half. On 3rd-and-14 in Cincinnati territory, Ridder found Leonard Taylor for a 15-yard completion to keep a drive alive. Then on 4th-and-2 Ridder found Doaks who scampered 32 yards for a touchdown.

CINCY 42, GOVS 6: Following an interception and a penalty, the Bearcats were setup on the Govs 15-yard line. The Bearcats saw a potential touchdown wiped out by a holding penalty. But Ridder moved the ball back inside the five-yard line when he threaded the ball past a Govs defender into Whyle’s arms for a 23-yard completion. Jerome Ford then drove a pile of defenders into the end zone for the touchdown.

CINCY 48, GOVS 6: Two big plays defined Cincinnati’s first score of the final frame. Backup quarterback Ben Bryant found Bruno Labelle for a 21-yard completion to begin the drive. Bryant then slipped a potential tackle behind the line and rumbled 40 yards for a touchdown with the PAT left begging.

CINCY 55, GOVS 13: Cincinnati responded to the Governors first touchdown drive with a quick six-play, 66-yard drive. Running back Tyler Scott set up the score with a 20-yard touchdown dash and Bryan again found Whyle for an eight-yard pass completion and touchdown.

CINCY 55, GOVS 20: Backup Bryce Robinson, a Clarksville product, led the Govs on their second touchdown drive and freshman running back CJ Evans harkened back to opening night. On 1st down from the Govs 36-yard line, Robinson handed off to Evans who skirted behind the offensive line and took off down the right sideline for a 64-yard touchdown.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics