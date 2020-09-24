Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office asks public help in locating Stolen Vehicle Suspect

Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a stolen vehicle.

A 2020 Nissan Maxima was stolen from a home in the 1400 block of Mutual Drive on September 17th, 2020. Later in the day, the Maxima was involved in a traffic accident at the intersection of North Second Street and Forbes Avenue. The driver fled the scene leaving a firearm, drug paraphernalia, and an open bottle of alcohol in the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Investigator Greg Turner at 931.648.0611 ext. 13411 or submit a tip with the MoCoInfo App.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

