Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office asks public help in locating Stolen Vehicle Suspect

September 24, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a stolen vehicle.

A 2020 Nissan Maxima was stolen from a home in the 1400 block of Mutual Drive on September 17th, 2020. Later in the day, the Maxima was involved in a traffic accident at the intersection of North Second Street and Forbes Avenue. The driver fled the scene leaving a firearm, drug paraphernalia, and an open bottle of alcohol in the vehicle.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person in these photos in connection with the theft of a 2020 Nissan Maxima.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person in these photos in connection with the theft of a 2020 Nissan Maxima.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Investigator Greg Turner at 931.648.0611 ext. 13411 or submit a tip with the MoCoInfo App.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives