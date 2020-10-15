Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees call special meeting for Tuesday, October 20th

October 15, 2020
 

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will hold a special called board meeting Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 at 10:00am. Pursuant to T.C.A. § 4-35-108, the Board will go into a confidential, nonpublic executive session for the purpose of discussing audits.

Meeting Information

The public portion of the meeting will end after declaration of a quorum.

To view the public portion of the meeting live on Zoom, visit https://apsu.zoom.us/j/89367638974?pwd=OEhrakxVSDJMNGNjekZwY0xmN3JHdz09.

To view the agenda for the meeting, visit 

www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/board-meeting-schedule-and-materials.php.

For information on the meeting, contact the Secretary to the Board at 931.221.7559.


