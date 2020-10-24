|
Clarksville Transit System to offer free rides on route serving Industrial Parks
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Transit System (CTS) is offering free fares on Route 1000 for the rest of the year to introduce riders to the buses that serve the Clarksville-Montgomery County industrial parks east of Interstate 24.
Route 1000 will operate fare free from 6:30am to 6:30pm Monday through Friday from October 26th to December 31st.
The route serves businesses and the industrial parks via Alfred Thun Road and International Boulevard, with 30 minute service to these and other locations:
Visit www.cityofclarksville.com/357/Route-1000—Industrial-Park for a route map and fare information.
