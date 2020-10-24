American Red Cross teams up with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to encourage Donors to give thanks and give life

Nashville, TN – This Thanksgiving season, the American Red Cross is partnering with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to encourage eligible donors to give thanks and give life by rolling up a sleeve at the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Blood Drive, 2345 Madison Street in Clarksville Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 from 11:00am to 3:00pm and at the Red Cross in Nashville and Clarksville each Monday in November.

In thanks, all presenting donors November 2nd-30th will receive a coupon* for a Dickey’s Classic Pulled Pork Sandwich, which features slow-smoked pork pulled to perfection on a warm brioche bun. (This offer is for select blood drives November 2nd-3rd, 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th. The offer is non-transferable and not redeemable for cash. Limit one (1) per presenting donor. No purchase necessary.)

“At Dickey’s we believe in doing both well and good, which is why we’re proud to partner with the American Red Cross to encourage folks in the community to help save a life this holiday season,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

The Dickey’s Barbecue Pit partnership comes as the Red Cross currently faces an urgent need for all blood types, especially types O negative and positive. Blood, platelet and plasma donors are needed in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving to help ensure blood products are available for patients throughout the holiday season.

“Many blood donors do not give around the holidays, a time when an overall decline in donations can occur,” said Garry Allison, regional donor services executive, Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region. “Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has a long-standing tradition of serving those who serve our communities and this partnership is a great example of their appreciation to our donors and their commitment to helping maintain the blood supply during these crucial times of the year.”

Eligible donors can help meet the urgent need for blood by scheduling an appointment to give at one of the 11 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit sponsored blood drives in Clarksville or Nashville.

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood donations for COVID-19 Coronavirus antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 Coronavirus postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit blood donation opportunities November 2nd-30th

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

2345 Madison Street

Clarksville, TN 37043

11/3/2020: 11:00am–3:00pm.

Nashville Blood Donation Center

2201 Charlotte Avenue

Nashville, TN 37203

11/2/2020: 11:30am-7:30pm.

11/9/2020: 11:30am-7:30pm.

11/16/2020: 11:30am-7:30pm.

11/23/2020: 11:30am-7:30pm.

11/30/2020: 11:30am-7:30pm.

Clarksville American Red Cross

1760 Madison Street

Clarksville, TN 37043

11/2/2020: 10:30am-4:30pm.

11/9/2020: 10:30am-4:30pm.

11/16/2020: 10:30am-4:30pm.

11/23/2020: 10:30am-4:30pm.

11/30/2020: 10:30am-4:30pm.

How to donate blood

Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: DickeysBBQ or call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross

