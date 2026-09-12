APSU Men’s Golf Opens Season at Prestigious Inverness Intercollegiate

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team opens its 2026-27 season with a trip to the vaunted Inverness Intercollegiate, hosted by Toledo at Inverness Club.

The 54-hole event features some of the best programs in the country coming to the 7,554-yard par-71 track. Sixteen of the 18 teams in this event finished last season ranked in the NCAA top-100, including five programs – Auburn, LSU, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and Virginia – in the top-10.

A Storied Venue with Championship Pedigree

The Inverness Club was founded in 1903, and along with the University of Toledo, served as host for the 2009 NCAA Men’s Golf Championships. Inverness hosted the 2021 Solheim Cup in addition to previously hosting four U.S. Opens, two U.S. Senior Opens, two PGA Championships and one U.S. Amateur.

In the future, Inverness will host the 2027 U.S. Women’s Open, the 2029 U.S. Amateur, 2033 U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur, 2036 U.S. Women’s Amateur, and the 2045 U.S. Open. Previous players at the Inverness Intercollegiate include major champions Brian Harman (Georgia), Dustin Johnson (Coastal Carolina), Brooks Koepka (Florida State), Colin Morikowa (California) and Patrick Reed (Augusta).

This will be Austin Peay State University’s first visit to Inverness in a decade; at the 2016 event, the Govs finished 13th, with Justin Arens carding a second-round 67 en route to a tie for 32nd.

APSU Govs’ Lineup and Coverage Details

Head coach Easton Key will roll out a pair of seniors at the top of the lineup this week, with Seth Smith and Jack Dyer opening play at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

Junior Zach Olsen slots in at No. 3, with freshman Tyson Seyler and junior Will Swigart rounding out the lineup; Seyler is the first Austin Peay State University freshman to make his lineup debut in the fall opener since Grady Cox in 2024.

Opening-round action begins at Inverness on Sunday at 7:00am CT, Sunday; the Governors will be paired with host Toledo and Iowa off Hole No. 1. Portions of the Inverness Intercollegiate will be paired on ESPN+, with coverage scheduled to begin on Monday and Tuesday at 12:00pm CT. Limited live coverage will be availabe Sunday on YouTube as well.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University men’s golf (@GovsMGO) on X and Instagram, or visit LetsGoPeay.com.