APSU Football Crushes Morehead State 63-7 at Fortera Stadium

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team scored early and often against Morehead State, running away from the Eagles with a record-breaking 35-point second quarter on the way to a 63-7 victory Saturday at Fortera Stadium.

The APSU Govs sliced and diced through the Morehead State defense, putting up a program-record 11.1 yards per carry and 12.2 yards per play, gouging the Eagles with five completions and five rushing attempts of 25 yards or more; redshirt freshman Denver Harper needed just six touches for 196 all-purpose yards, while Kaden Williams only required three touches for 138 AP yards of his own.

With so many weapons at his disposal, redshirt junior quarterback Chris Parson needed just one half to put together one of the most efficient games of his career, going 12-for-15 in the air for 260 yards and three scores; he now ranks seventh all-time in both career passing yards (3,687) and touchdowns (28).

After yielding a score on the opening drive, Austin Peay State University’s defense was near-unsolvable the rest of the way, surrendering just 98 total yards over the final three quarters of the game. The APSU Govs recorded 11 tackles for loss in the game, led by RJ Jackson and Al Sandifer with 1.5 TFL apiece.

Austin Peay State University has now won seven in a row against Morehead State; APSU’s eight-straight home wins ties the program record, set across the 1964-65 campaigns.

First Quarter

Despite Austin Peay State University’s offensive onslaught, Morehead State got on the board first thanks to an 11-play, 75-yard opening drive that ended with a 16-yard scoring strike from David Parsons to Riley Purcell.

From then on, the game would belong to the Govs. Austin Peay State University didn’t need an opening drive to answer the Morehead State scoring drive – they needed one play, a pop pass from Chris Parson to Harper, who outraced the entire Eagle defense 73 yards for Austin Peay’s opening score.

The Govs’ second drive was much more methodical – APSU needed all of three plays to score the next time it had the ball, with Kaden Williams taking a handoff straight through the middle of the Eagle defense and going 40 yards untouched for the go-ahead score.

Second Quarter

Austin Peay’s second-quarter outburst began on the heels of a 10-play, 90-yard march that ended with a one-yard plunge by redshirt freshman Isaiah Groves for a score—his second in two career games against Morehead State.

After a Jefferson Bretanys Desca strip-sack and fumble recovery, the Govs needed just three plays to find the end zone again, this time on a back-shoulder fade to Jaden Robinson from a yard out.

The next drive was over even more quickly. After a Morehead State punt, Williams took a handoff on the second play of the ensuing series, hit the hole, and hit the nitrous. Eighty yards later, he was in the end zone for the second time in as many carries, and the Govs held a 35-7 lead with 5:30 left in the half.

The final two minutes of the first half belonged to Harper. Just after the two-minute timeout, Parson hit a wide-open Harper for a 31-yard score, his second of the game and fourth already this season.

With seconds remaining in the half and Morehead State backed up deep in its own territory, the Eagles elected to punt. Harper fielded the punt off a bounce, made a move, and scooted 67 yards for the score – his first career punt return for a score and the first by a Gov since 2024.

Third Quarter

With the backups in for much of the second half, Austin Peay had an opportunity to put new faces into the game and gain valuable reps. Appalachian State transfer quarterback Matthew Wilson played much of the quarter; he ran for 103 yards on five carries, including a 58-yard scamper in the third quarter to set up a four-yard Corey Richardson score.

Fourth Quarter

Freshman Kelvin Perkins III entered the contest late for his first career appearance; the Memphis native toted the ball six times for 43 yards in relief, including a one-yard plunge late in the game for Austin Peay’s final score.

What Made the Difference

Austin Peay State University diversified its offensive portfolio in this game, rushing (376) and passing (317) for more than 300 yards in the same game for the first time since defeating Presbyterian 63-0 on Sept. 3, 2022 (301 yards passing, 308 yards rushing against the Blue Hose).

Next Up For APSU Football

The Austin Peay State University football team hits the road for its first United Athletic Conference game of the 2026 season, visiting UAC newcomer West Florida for a 6:00pm contest at PenAir Field in Pensacola.

Game Tickets

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