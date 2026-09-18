APSU’s Jillian Breedlove Named UAC Women’s Golfer of the Week

Jacksonville, FL – Senior Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golfer Jillian Breedlove has been named United Athletic Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week.

The Pasco, Washington native shared runner-up honors at The Velvet, hosted by Murray State at Paducah Country Club, helping the Governors force a playoff on the final day of competition. Breedlove shot a 219 (73-73-73) and led the tournament with 43 pars, equaling her career-best finish.

During the final round, as the APSU Govs were charging up the leaderboard as a team, Breedlove posted an even-par on the front nine and sank a clutch birdie on the 132-yard par-3 at No. 14 to help Austin Peay State University keep pace with West Florida.

Breedlove is Austin Peay State University’s first-ever UAC Women’s Golfer of the Week, and the first Governor to earn a weekly league award since Jordin Cowing was ASUN Women’s Golfer of the Week for the week of March 6th, 2026. This is Breedlove’s second career conference Golfer of the Week honor; she was also ASUN Women’s Golfer of the Week after her runner-up finish at The Velvet in 2024.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team returns to action on September 27th for a Sunday match-play event against Murray State at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Murray. APSU’s next fall tournament takes place October 5th-6th at Highland Golf Club in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the Butler Fall Invitational.

Follow APSU Women’s Golf

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf on X and Instagram (@GovsWGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.