Clarksville Christian School Names Mo Thompson First Football Coach

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Christian School has announced Mo Thompson as the first coaching hire in CCS Football history. Thompson is a Certified Speed, Agility, and Quickness Specialist and has previously coached at both the middle and high school levels. He will serve as the team’s Speed and Agility Coach.

A football standout at Lebanon High School, he went on to play at East Mississippi Community College and the University of West Alabama. He continued his playing career at the professional level in Arena Football with the Birmingham Stallions, Norfolk Nighthawks, and Augusta Stallions.

This news comes shortly after CCS announced a new partnership with Austin Peay State University that will make Fortera Stadium available for Centurion home football games beginning in fall 2027. With a home field secured and the hiring of a staff underway, plans for further development are well underway.

CCS President Dr. Brad Moser said Coach Thompson’s hiring represents an important first step in the development of the program. “This is the first of a series of coaching hires we are excited to announce as we begin putting the architecture of CCS football in place,” said Moser. “We have a lot of work to do between now and that first game in fall 2027, and we want to do it the right way. That means building the right culture and establishing a strong foundation before we ever step onto the field for our first game. Coach Mo is an important first piece of that foundation, and we’re excited to have him join the Centurion family.”

For nearly a decade now, Coach Thompson has also worked with young athletes through On Top Athletics, specializing in speed, agility, and quickness training as well as character building, collegiate preparation, and athlete exposure. His work has included training athletes who have gone on to play at schools including Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, UCLA, Arkansas State, and UT Martin, as well as the NFL.

“We want to make sure our young men are physically and mentally prepared to compete when we take the field,” said CCS Athletic Director Jason Shelton. “Before we get into the Xs and Os and all of the different aspects of playing football, our athletes need to learn how to move, how to train, and how to prepare their bodies for the demands of the game. Coach Thompson gives us an outstanding opportunity to begin that process now. We’ll also pair his speed, agility, and movement work with intentional strength training as we build our athletes and our program from the ground up.”

Faith is also a central aspect of Coach Thompson’s life. He serves as a deacon at Trenton Crossing Church of Christ, and he and his wife live in Clarksville and are also CCS parents.

CCS is celebrating its 20th anniversary next year, making the launch of football part of a significant milestone for the school. The 2026-27 school year will provide an opportunity to establish the culture, training, and organizational foundation of the program before CCS takes the field for its first games in fall 2027. Shelton adds, “The countdown to fall 2027 has officially begun. The foundation starts now.”

About Clarksville Christian School

Since its inception in 2007, Clarksville Christian School has offered a Christ-centered education combined with innovative academics. With offerings such as the Engineering & Technology Institute, a Biomedical Sciences Institute, a CJROTC program, and RISE Academy, which serves students on the autism spectrum, CCS provides numerous options and pathways for students.

Accredited by NCSA and Cognia, CCS strives for excellence in education and strong foundations in faith. With over two dozen athletic teams, several student organizations, and numerous extracurricular activities and events, CCS provides an environment where students thrive.