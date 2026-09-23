Austin Peay State University Begins UAC Soccer Play Against Eastern Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – After recently falling to Jackson State in its nonconference finale, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team heads to the Bluegrass State to face Eastern Kentucky to begin United Athletic Conference play on Thursday, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00pm CT at EKU Soccer Field in Richmond, Kentucky.

Austin Peay (1-7-1) enters Thursday’s match after playing to a 3-1 loss at Jackson State on Friday. Freshman Nya Gibbs scored an equalizing goal in the 41st minute of the match. It was the first goal of her career, and junior Kylie Reese assisted it for her first of the season, and first since having two at Lindenwood (September 1st, 2024) in her second career start her freshman season.

Eastern Kentucky (4-4-1) enters the match on a two-game winless streak after playing to a 2-0 loss against Xavier on Thursday. The Colonels will enter Thursday with high aspirations as they were tabbed as the preseason favorite in the UAC. Eastern Kentucky begins conference play with the most wins in the UAC and the second-best winning percentage in the Blue Division, behind North Alabama, which has a .643 winning percentage.

What to Know

Thursday’s match marks the sixth time Austin Peay State University has played on September 24th.

The APSU Govs are 2-2-1 on this date.

Thursday’s match will be the 22nd meeting between the Governors and the Colonels.

Austin Peay State University is 0-7-3 in its last 10 matches on the road.

The APSU Govs are 52-141-25 all-time on the road.

Broadcast Information

Thursday’s match will be broadcast on ESPN+. Live stats can be accessed through the Let’s Go Peay app.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.