Austin Peay Volleyball Falls Short in Five-Sets at Central Arkansas

Conway, AK – Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team fell to Central Arkansas 3-2 (25-17, 25-27, 25-23, 25-27, 15-9) in its second United Athletic Conference game, Saturday, at the Prince Center.

The Governors began the first set with two straight points on a Central Arkansas Service error and attack error from a Lauren Wallace and Malena Benz block for points three and four. The Governors later saw four straight points on a Sugar Bear service error, two attack errors, and a Nicole Okojie kill for points 7-10.

The APSU Govs saw a dominant effort on eight straight points, kicked off by a Cree Hollier kill, Brooklynn Merrell ace, an attack error and Okojie kill. The run was continued with an attack error, a second Hollier kill and Merrell ace, and was concluded with an attack error. The Governors claimed the set with 25-17.

The Governors started the second set with four straight points on kills, two from Taly Cloyd, and one from Wallace and Okojie for points 2-5. Benz notched points nine and 10 on kills. The Governors would go on to lose the set 27-25, after fighting back to 25 points.

Austin Peay State University saw an early six-point lead in the third set 7-1 following a five-point scoring run on three kills and two attack errors. Cloyd scored two straight points on kills for points 11 and 12. Benz and Hollier tallied points 17 and 18 to lead 18-13. The APSU Govs scored their final points on an attack error and a Wallace kill to conclude the set with a win 25-23.

Cloyd earned the first two Governors points on kills. Austin Peay State University trailed by as few as one and as many at three throughout the first 15 points highlighted by four Cloyd kills. Following the media timeout the APSU Govs scored two points on attack errors and two from a Benz kill and Wallace kill.

Wallace tied the set 20-20 with a Wallace kill and led the set 21-20 with a Okojie, Wallace block. The APSU Govs would score four more points on three kills and one Reagan Anderson ace, but would drop the set 27-25, taking it to a fifth set.

The fifth set started with two kills by Cloyd, the same as the fourth. The APSU Govs continued a lead 4-3, with a service error and a Wallace kill. The Governors trailed by two at 8-6 with two straight points on errors. Austin Peay State University scored their final three points on an attack error, a Benz kill, and a Okojie kill. The Governors would ultimately fall to the Sugar Bears 15-9, and 3-2, overall.

Box Score Bullets

The Governors posted a .208 kill percent on 183 total attacks. With 70 kills to Central Arkansas’ 52.

Austin Peay State University assisted on 66 points to Central Arkansas’ 46 with 83 digs to their 70

Brooklynn Merrell assisted on 32 points, surpassing Butler’s season high of 30.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 50th season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team on X (@GovsVB) and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team will continue conference play in the Winfield Dunn Center against Tarleton State on Saturday, October 3rd, in Clarksville, Tennessee