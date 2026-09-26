APSU Women’s Tennis Tally Five More Wins at Fall Tournament

Clarksville, TN – Highlighted by a 2-0 day by Yi-Ching Huang, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis earned five wins on the second day of the APSU Fall Tournament, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

A trio of the Governors’ wins on the day came in doubles, with Huang and Sati Aubakirova earning their second win together in as many days in a 6-4 win against Chattanooga’s Rufaro Magarira and Savannah Presson. Elena Thiel and Peyton Duckett then paired together to earn a 6-3 win against the Mocs’ Addison Iacono and Jordan Fenton. The Govs’ final doubles win of the day came in a 6-4 victory, with Pauline Bruns and Cocomi Saito defeating UTC’s Zara Burns and Joelle Krikorian.

Heading to singles play, Huang earned her second straight-set singles win of the tournament and also her second win against Magarira in a 6-1, 6-4 victory. Bruns then tallied her first singles win of the season after defeating her opponent 6-3 in the first set before then earning a 7-6 (7-2) tiebreak win.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team is back in action tomorrow morning at 9:00am to conclude the APSU Fall Tournament.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay earned five wins on the second day of the APSU Fall Tournament, bringing its total number of wins to 10 at its home event with six singles and four doubles wins.

Yi-Ching Huang remained perfect in singles at the tournament, and now boasts at 2-0 record through two days.

Huang and Sati Aubakirova also remained unbeaten in doubles play at 2-0.

Austin Peay Singles Results

Day 2

Day 1

Austin Peay Doubles Results

Day 2

Yi-Ching Huang Sati Aubakirova (APSU) def. Rufaro Magarira / Savannah Presson (UTC), 6-4

Emma Pedretti / Liam Oved (UTC) def. Katie Oliver / Cocomi Saito (APSU), 6-1

Elena Thiel / Peyton Duckett (APSU) def. Addison Iacono / Jordan Fenton (UTC), 6-3

Joelle Krikorian / Ella Mancuso (UTC) def. Pauline Bruns / Hayley Garber (APSU), 6-2

Pauline Bruns / Cocomi Saito (APSU) def. Zara Burns / Joelle Krikorian (UTC), 6-4

Day 1

Yi-Ching Huang Sati Aubakirova (APSU) def. Madison Hill / Andra Sirbu (WKU), 6-1

Emily Meng / Virginia Madueno (WKU) def. Katie Oliver / Elena Thiel (APSU), 6-3

Ariadna Fernandez / Barbara Olvera (WKU) def. Pauline Bruns / Peyton Duckett (APSU), 6-4

Melissa Mwakha / Sunira Thapa (AAMU def. Cocomi Saito / Hayley Garber (APSU), 6-4

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. Also, download the new Let’s Go Peay mobile app to stay updated to all things Austin Peay Athletics all year long.