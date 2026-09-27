Clarksville Weather: Sunny Stretch Brings Warmer Temperatures, September 27th-October 1st

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Weather forecast calls for a mostly dry and increasingly warm stretch across Clarksville-Montgomery County through Thursday.

After a cooler start to the week, temperatures will steadily climb, reaching the upper 80s by Wednesday. Sunshine will dominate much of the forecast, although increasing clouds and rising rain chances are expected late Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunday will start mostly cloudy before skies gradually become sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. The Clarksville Weather outlook includes a light northeast wind that will become north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph during the afternoon, bringing comfortable conditions to the area.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to around 50 degrees. A north-northeast wind around 5 mph will become calm during the evening, making for a cool and quiet night across Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Monday will bring sunny skies and a high near 78 degrees. The Clarksville Weather forecast calls for calm winds early, becoming north-northeast around 5 mph during the afternoon as another pleasant day settles across the region.

Monday night will remain mostly clear, with the low falling to around 52 degrees. Northeast winds around 5 mph will become calm, providing another cool and comfortable night for the area.

Tuesday will begin with patchy fog before 7:00am, but otherwise the day will be sunny as temperatures climb to around 83 degrees. The Clarksville Weather forecast calls for calm winds early, followed by southeast winds around 5 mph during the afternoon.

Tuesday night will remain mostly clear, with temperatures falling to around 62 degrees. Winds will be calm before becoming south-southeast around 5 mph after midnight, keeping conditions mild overnight.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with temperatures reaching near 88 degrees. South winds at 5 to 10 mph will accompany the warm-up, making Wednesday the warmest day of the forecast period. The Clarksville Weather outlook also shows increasing moisture heading into the overnight hours.

Wednesday night will become mostly cloudy, with a 20 percent chance of showers after 1:00am. Temperatures will fall to around 69 degrees, while south-southeast winds remain at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will bring partly sunny skies and a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1:00pm. The high temperature will reach near 86 degrees, while the Clarksville Weather forecast indicates that rain chances will continue to increase heading into the evening.

Thursday night will remain mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Temperatures will drop to around 68 degrees as unsettled conditions continue across the area.

Clarksville Weather Summary

Overall, Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a pleasant start to the week, with cooler mornings, abundant sunshine and a gradual warm-up into the 80s. The Clarksville Weather pattern will become more unsettled toward the middle and end of the week as clouds increase and rain chances develop Wednesday night and continue through Thursday.