APSU Soccer Drops 2-1 Decision to North Alabama at Home

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer’s Anna Drexel netted her second goal of the season to cut North Alabama’s lead in half, but it was not enough as the Govs ultimately dropped the match 2-1 to the Lions, Sunday, at Morgan Brothers Field.

By the Half

North Alabama got off to a fast start in the first half, scoring within the match’s first four minutes. Sophomore goalkeeper Megan Waskiewicz came out of Austin Peay State University’s net to corral a ball in from a Lion midfielder, but was unable to control the ball, allowing North Alabama’s Alana Owens an open look on net, which she was able to convert on a left-footer to put North Alabama up a goal.

Seven minutes later, in the 11th minute, Gracie Tyrrell moved the ball up on the left side of the pitch to Meg Walsh, who was able to work her way around a Governor defender, allowing her to take a shot from outside the box, which went just out of the reach of Waskiewicz at the top of the net, which gave North Alabama a two-score lead.

Defense was the name of the game moving into the second half of play, as the Governors’ defense did not allow another goal from the Lions. The offense started clicking for the Govs, however, as senior Anna Drexel found the back of the net in the 56th minute on a free kick to cut North Alabama’s lead in half.

It was her second goal of the season, and first since scoring her first-career goal against Northern Kentucky (August 12th) in the Governors’ season opener. Austin Peay State University had a strong press at the tail end of the second half, earning five corners in the second half and getting shots off, but it was not enough as North Alabama’s back line held the score to conclude the match 2-1.

Inside The Box Score

Five Governors, Waskiewicz, Kiley Reese, Lindsey Arnold, Kylie Brandes, and Makai King, played all 90 minutes.

Drexel’s goal led the Governors’ offense and was the only shot she took in the match.

Reese was the only other Governor to land a shot on goal.

Austin Peay took five corners, all coming in the second half, which led to North Alabama’s three.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team is back on the road to face West Georgia in more United Athletic Conference action, Sunday, starting at 12:00pm CT at University Soccer Field in Carrollton, Georgia.