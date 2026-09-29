Clarksville DAR Flag Day Celebration Honors Veterans with Quilts of Valor Ceremony

Clarksville, TN – Marie Tillman, outgoing Regent with the local chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, finished her term and passed the gavel to Jane Loggins at this year’s DAR Flag Day Celebration, at which time members of Loggins’ new administration were sworn in.

“Our motto is Home, Family, and Country,” Tillman said. “Patriotism is one of our top priorities, and has been one of my main goals during my administration. We celebrate Flag Day every year to show our support for our veterans who have made this country what it is. And now we do the Quilts of Valor ceremony to honor some of our great local Veterans.”

Members of DAR went all out for this year’s event, as it coincided with the America 250 Celebration.

“Every American today should be honored to be alive at a time when we get to celebrate 250 years of this wonderful country,” Tillman said. “It is amazing. I’m so proud to be the Regent for our 250th anniversary

80 or so were in attendance. They enjoyed food from Mission BBQ and Olive Garden. The Valentine Sevier Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard presented the colors. DAR’s Captain William Edmiston Chapter has been active in Clarksville since 1914, currently has more than 165 members, and continues to grow.

Quilts of Valor’s Rebecca Zuercher, Miriam Vance, and Sue Nelson helped make and present the quilts at this year’s event. Dawn Wilcox, representing Quilts of Valor, introduced this year’s recipients: Russell ‘Conn’ Butts – US Air Force, James Chalk – US Army, Russell Wayne Christopher – US Air Force, Kenneth Larimer – US Army, Larry Reeves – US Army, and Charles Terry – US Army.

Flag Day Celebration Photo Gallery