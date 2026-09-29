APSU Music Student for a Day Gives High Schoolers College Experience

Clarksville, TN – Prospective high school musicians are invited to experience a day in the life of an Austin Peay State University (APSU) music major during “Music Student for a Day,” which will be hosted on Wednesday, October 14th, 2026, from 8:00am to 3:00pm in the Music/Mass Communication Building.

Designed for students considering studying music in college, this event places guests alongside current music students in classes, rehearsals, and conversations with faculty and other students.

Highlights include:

Admissions presentation and Department of Music opportunities

Observation of real college classes and ensemble rehearsals

A complimentary trial lesson with Department of Music faculty (based on availability)

Audition and music scholarship information session

Q&A with faculty

Complimentary lunch for registered prospective students

Prizes

Parents and guests are welcome to attend portions of the day and learn about admissions and scholarships. After signing up, participants will receive a confirmation email and a link to register their vehicle for campus parking.

Registration space is limited, and advance registration is required. For more information or to sign up, visit www.apsu.edu/music/visit.

About the APSU Department of Music

The Austin Peay State University Department of Music hosts more than 100 performances each semester. Events take place in the 600-seat George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall, Recital Hall in MMC 147, Heydel Hall in the APSU Art + Design Building, and other venues across campus and in the local community.