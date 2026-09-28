APSU Football Cracks Top 10 for First Time Since 2023

Waco, TX – For the first time in modern history, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team will suit up for a regular-season game ranked among the nation’s top-10 programs after ascending to ninth in the nation in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Poll, released Monday.

This is the fifth time in program history the Govs have earned a top-10 ranking; Austin Peay State University played Chattanooga in the 2023 FCS Playoffs as the No. 10 team in the country according to the AFCA, and earned a final ranking in the top-10 in both the AFCA and Stats polls after the 2019 FCS Playoffs, after the APSU Govs advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

Austin Peay State University was ranked for one week during the 1978 (No. 10) and 1979 (No. 8) seasons, when the coaches poll was under the care of the Associated Press.

With the Govs in ninth and Tarleton State up to No. 3, the United Athletic Conference now has two teams in the top-10 for the first time since the Coaches Poll for the week of October 28th, 2024.

Get Tickets for APSU Football

Season and single-game tickets are on sale now by calling 931.221.PEAY. To follow all Governors sports and get live stats, schedules, and access to your ticket account, download the new-and-improved Lets Go Peay app for iOS and Android.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news, updates, and future ticket information, follow Austin Peay State University football on X (@GovsFB), Instagram (@GovsFootball), and Facebook, or stay tuned here at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Football

The ninth-ranked Austin Peay State University football team returns to action Saturday with a 4:00pm contest against New Haven at Fortera Stadium.