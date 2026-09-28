APSU Women’s Golf Battles Murray State in Border Match Play

Calloway County, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team fell to host Murray State, 6-2, in the annual Battle of the Border match play event, which took place Sunday at Miller Memorial Golf Club.

Senior Jillian Breedlove (1up over Ella Scherer) and junior Abby Jimenez (7&6 over Kylah Lunsford) picked up individual victories for the Governors on Sunday.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team returns to action next week at the Butler Fall Invitational, hosted by Butler at Highland Golf Club in Indianapolis.

Follow our social media channels on X and Instagram @GovsWGO for all updates and visit LetsGoPeay.com at the conclusion of play for a complete recap of the action.

Battle of the Border Results