Montgomery County Unemployment Rate Rises to 4.0 Percent in August

Nashville, TN – Eighty-nine of Tennessee’s 95 counties reported unemployment rates of less than 5% for August, according to new data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Two counties recorded rates of 5%, and four counties had rates of more than 5%, with the highest at 5.5%.

In 22 counties, unemployment rates were down when compared with July. Rates were unchanged in 28 counties and increased in 45 counties.

Montgomery County’s unemployment rate was 4.0 percent in August, which is up 0.1 percent from July’s 3.9 percent.

Sevier County and Cheatham County recorded the state’s lowest unemployment rates for August at 2.9%. Five counties — Macon County, Dickson County, Williamson County, Wilson County, and Robertson County — followed with rates of 3%.

Meanwhile, Hancock County and Perry County posted the state’s highest unemployment rates for the month at 5.5%. Pickett County followed at 5.2%.

Data released last week showed that Tennessee’s unemployment rate in August was 3.4%. Unlike the statewide rate, county rates are not seasonally adjusted.

TDLWD has compiled an analysis of the August 2026 county unemployment data.

September is National Workforce Development Month, a time to recognize the partnerships and investments that help Tennesseans and employers succeed.

Launched in November 2025, the TNWorks initiative is strengthening workforce development by connecting employers with talent, resources, and solutions to meet their workforce needs.

In its first year, TNWorks has served 6,300 employers, delivered 927,000 services, and helped connect $9.4 million in direct employer investment. These results reflect Tennessee’s continued commitment to building a skilled workforce, supporting business growth, and expanding economic opportunity in communities across the state.

To learn more about TNWorks and the services available to employers, visit TNWorks.com.

Lowest County Unemployment Rates in August 2026

Sevier, 2.9% Cheatham, 2.9% Macon, 3% Dickson, 3% Williamson, 3% Wilson, 3% Robertson, 3% Rutherford, 3.1% Bledsoe, 3.1% Blount, 3.1%

Highest County Unemployment Rates in August 2026