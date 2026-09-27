Montgomery County Parks Hosts First Back to School Splash at Civitan Park

Clarksville, TN – Civitan Park was the site of Montgomery County Parks & Recreation’s inaugural Back to School Splash, an event that had local kids celebrating the last days of summer with a giant block-party sprinkler attached to a fire truck, water-themed inflatables, bubble makers, and a foam machine.

Kids also enjoyed some friendly water blasters, water balloon fights, and soaker battles. It was the perfect antidote to a very hot August day, and a great way to end the summer and get ready for the first week of school.

Civitan Park was filled with families having fun, learning about some local organizations, and meeting with first responders. Everyone was enjoying the food trucks on site, with all the tables at the pavilion filled with folks trying everything from panini sandwiches to Bondi bowls to hot dogs and sweet treats from Fross Boss.

MoCo Parks & Recreation’s Cara Zahn said, “We are so excited to be introducing another new event here at Civitan Park. This is such a great facility. I would say that we’ve had at least 600 guests so far, and everyone is having so much fun. I’m pretty sure we’ll be adding this to next year’s calendar.”

Back to School Splash Photo Gallery