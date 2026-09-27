Clarksville Obituary: Laura Catherine “Maw” Lumpkins

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: We are saddened to announce the passing of Woodlawn’s Hummingbird Lady, Laura Catherine “Maw” Lumpkins. Born on June 23rd, 1952, our beloved aunt departed this life early in the morning of September 23rd, 2026 to rejoin her late son and husband, Zachariah Langley and Thomas “Mr. Sleepy” Lumpkins.

She is survived by her three nieces, Misty Adkinson, Holly (Richard) Hamilton, and Angela ( Bradley) DeWitt; daughter-in-love Aimee (Bill) Kattleman; great-nieces Aliayah (Mason) Lloyd, Ashlee Edwards, Jada Hamilton, Kaylee Hamilton, and Jaycilyn Hamilton; and great-nephews Charles Adkinson, Clayton Travis, and Richard Hamilton Jr. Laura was also very blessed to be a great-great-aunt of three.

She spent her younger years serving as a nursing aide before meeting a big, bearded trucker in a bar in Ohio. From that meeting, she stepped into the best era of her existence. Already a mom, she was now a wife to that same trucker and living in Clarksville, Tennessee, after moving from Bexley, Ohio.

Laura never knew a stranger and loved everyone she encountered. She spent many years serving as a volunteer chaplain with the Subdued Few MC and was a member of the Dotsonville Community Center.

On October 1st, 2026 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm, family welcomes you to gather to celebrate her life and share memories at Gateway Funeral Home located at 1875 Highway 48.

As she was well loved and will be deeply missed, we would like to extend the opportunity to donate to the family. You may contact Gateway Funeral Home or give to the GoFundMe link here: https://gofund.me/878a95b24.