Millan Foundation, APSU Host Give Back, Give Blood Blood Drive October 1st

Clarksville, TN – The Millan Foundation, Blood Assurance and partners across Austin Peay State University are inviting the community to turn a few minutes into a potentially life-changing difference during the Give Back, Give Blood community blood drive.

The drive will be held Thursday, October 1st, 2026, from 9:00am to 2:00pm in Rooms 100 and 102 of the APSU Health Professions Building, located at 341 Eighth Street in Clarksville.

The goal is simple: fill every available donation appointment.

Blood Assurance supplies blood to hospitals throughout Middle Tennessee, including Vanderbilt University Medical Center, TriStar Centennial Medical Center, TriStar Skyline Medical Center, and Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital. These hospitals rely on a steady supply of donated blood to care for patients receiving treatment for trauma, cancer, surgeries, and other medical needs.

“I was taught by my dad when I was old enough to give blood, it’s one thing you can do to help others that doesn’t cost you anything to give! So, if you’re able, roll up your sleeve and give”, said George Watson, chairman of the Millan Foundation Ambassador Committee.

The event is supported by the Millan Foundation and several APSU partners, including the Department of Health and Human Performance, School of Nursing, College of Behavioral and Health Sciences, and APSU Athletics.

“When my wife was fighting cancer, blood transfusions weren’t optional; they were what got her to the other side of treatment. Every unit she received came from a stranger who simply decided to show up. This October 1st, APSU is showing up too. Alongside the Millan Foundation, APSU Department of Health and Human Performance, APSU Athletics, the APSU School of Nursing, and the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences, we’re proving that when a community pulls in one direction, we don’t just support each other, we save each other,” said Tim Leszczak, professor and chair of the APSU Department of Health and Human Performance.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, October 1st, 2026

Time: 9:00am to 2:00pm

Location: APSU Health Professions Building Rooms 100 & 102

Address: 341 Eight Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

Open to: All members of the public who wish to donate

Register: https://donor.bloodassurance.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/178054

Appointments will be available from 9:00am to 2:00pm. To sign up, please visit

https://donor.bloodassurance.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/178054 and select your

preferred time slot. Once you finish registering, you will receive confirmation of your

appointment.

Community members who cannot donate can still support the effort by sharing the drive and encouraging someone else to register.

Give back. Give blood. Give hope.

For more information about the blood drive, or to learn more about Blood Assurance and how you can get involved, please email foundation@millanenterprises.com or visit

www.bloodassurance.org