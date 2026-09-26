Clarksville Gas and Water reports Lane Closed, Low Water Pressure on Rollow Lane

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is repairing a water main leak on Rollow Lane and has closed the northbound lane from Verisa Drive to Dunlop Lane.

Alternating traffic lanes have been established to allow for the work. Motorists are advised to slow down, use caution and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when approaching the workzone or choose an alternative travel route.

Low water pressure is also affecting the vicinity, and a water outage may be possible during the work.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, the lane reopened, and water pressure restored by approximately 12:00am on Sunday, September 27th.