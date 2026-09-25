TDOT Launches Major I-40 Bridge Replacement Project in Nashville

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has begun construction to replace four bridges on Interstate 40 over 8th Avenue in Davidson County.

Awarded to Bell & Associates, this project will replace the following structures:

I‑40 Westbound over 8th Avenue

I‑65 Northbound ramp to I‑40 Westbound (Exit 82A)

I‑40 Eastbound over 8th Avenue

I‑40 Eastbound ramp to I‑65 Southbound (Exit 210)

All four bridges have reached the end of their service life and are showing signs of deterioration, prompting the need for full replacement. The new structures will be constructed on the existing alignments and within the current footprints, with work extending approximately 150 feet beyond each bridge to ensure smooth roadway transitions.

A designated staging area will be established in the gore zone west of the bridge locations, situated between the divided lanes of I‑40, to support material and equipment needs throughout construction activities.

From now until fall 2027, 8th Avenue beneath the bridges will be restriped to accommodate one continuous southbound lane closure for substructure work. Intermittent nightly lane closures on I-40 between 9:00pm and 5:00am are also permitted during this time.

After substructure work is complete (estimated by fall 2027), crews will utilize Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) techniques to fully replace each of the four I-40 bridges over 8th Avenue. The ABC approach will allow each bridge to be replaced during three continuous weekend closures. Two weekend closures of I-40 and 8th Avenue South in both directions are tentatively scheduled for October 2027, with the third in April 2028. More information on timing and detours will be available at a later date.

Updates will be posted on the project website.

TDOT is delivering this project through the Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC) method, which brings the contractor into the design phase early to reduce risk, improve schedule efficiency, and streamline project development.

This approach, along with ABC techniques, is essential in a high‑volume, rapidly growing area like Nashville, where minimizing disruptions is critical to residents, commuters, businesses, and visitors. ABC methods significantly reduce daily impacts and allow major infrastructure improvements to be delivered more efficiently, as seen in TDOT’s Fast Fix 8 downtown Nashville project in 2015 – 2016 and TDOT’s 2023 Broadway Bridge replacement project.

The substantial completion of this project is currently estimated for summer 2028.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee includes the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of $500.00.

Motorists can report potholes to TDOT by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833.TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest traffic updates on construction activity. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.