TDH Announces Free Annual Flu Vaccine Day for Tennesseans

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) is offering everyone over the age of six months the opportunity to receive this year’s flu vaccine. Flu vaccinations will be free on Tuesday. October 20th, 2026, at all local health departments in the state for Fight Flu TN ’26.

“Getting a flu shot is the best thing you can do to reduce the risk of getting the flu and having severe disease. Additionally, your decision to get the flu shot can help prevent others from getting sick,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. John Dunn. “It is important for Tennesseans over the age of six months to consider a flu shot. Talk to your provider today about the risks and benefits of flu vaccine.”

Fight Flu TN 2026

On Tuesday, October 20th, more than 200 locations across the state, including Local Health Departments and partners participating in the event, will offer free flu vaccine to Tennesseans, ages six months and older, who are eligible.

Click to visit the Fight Flu website and visit the Fight Flu event location map to find the site closest to you and its hours of operation. On the event location map, enter your address and find the site of the closest event location for a free flu shot on October 20th.

Fight Flu TN, now in its 9th year, is an annual event that offers free vaccine while also exercising your Local Health Department’s ability to provide important services in the community.

The flu vaccine is safe and effective and can protect against the most common types of flu, and the virus’s worst symptoms and outcomes. Nationally, flu vaccination is estimated to have prevented about 10 million flu illnesses, 5 million medical visits, 180,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 deaths during the 2024 – 2025 influenza season.

Pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and those with chronic medical conditions are at the highest risk of getting the flu and facing its severe complications. Flu symptoms can include mild to severe cough, fatigue, fever, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, and stuffy or runny noses.

Precautions to prevent the spread of the flu virus include proper handwashing with soap and water, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the bend of an elbow, and staying home if you are sick.

For more information about precautions against respiratory viral illnesses, like the flu, visit TDH’s Respiratory Viral Illness webpage.