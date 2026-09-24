Austin Peay to Host Saxophone Day Concert September 27th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Music, with support from the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, is presenting the Saxophone Day Concert on September 27th at 3:00pm in the George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall. This event is free and open to the public.

Following a day of workshops, the Saxophone Day Concert will feature performances by Dr. Lucas Hopkins, collaborative pianist Jan Corrothers, the APSU Saxophone Studio, and high school participants from around the state.

To learn more about Saxophone Day, contact Hopkins at hopkinsl@apsu.edu or register as a participant at www.apsu.edu/music/sax-day. To learn more about future CECA events, productions, and performances, visit www.apsu.edu/ceca/.

About the APSU Department of Music

The Austin Peay State University Department of Music hosts more than 100 performances each semester. Events take place in the 600-seat George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall, the Recital Hall in Music/Mass Communication 147, Heydel Hall in the Art + Design Building, and other venues across campus and in the local community.

Performances feature APSU student and faculty soloists, chamber, and large ensembles. Performances also feature guest artists sponsored by the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts.

To learn more about the APSU Department of Music, contact the department chair, Dr. Korre Foster, at fosterk@apsu.edu.

About the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts

Since 1985, the Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA, or “seek-ah”) has been providing students, the Clarksville community, and the Middle Tennessee region with engaging experiences through the Art + Design, Creative Writing, Music, and Theatre & Dance programs at APSU.

CECA brings as many as 85 guest artists to Clarksville each year and presents up to 100 public arts and culture events annually, including concerts, exhibitions, artist lectures, master classes, artist residencies, and more.

In addition, CECA provides the arts faculty at APSU with research opportunities to enhance their professional growth as well as numerous student scholarships each year to support APSU’s own emerging artists.

To learn more about the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts at APSU, contact Dr. Andrea Spofford at spofforda@apsu.edu.