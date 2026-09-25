Clarksville Obituary: Charles Stokes

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Assistant Chief Charles Stokes, “C.W.” of Clarksville, Tennessee, entered into his eternal home on September 24th, 2026, following a season of hospice care. He was a man of unwavering faith and lived his life by example; faithful to the Lord and faithful to the people he loved.

Charles was born January 9th, 1938, in Oak Grove, KY, to the late Charles Nelson Stokes and Reathy Gibbs. Charles was a proud retired Chief for the Clarksville Fire Department, where he dedicated 26 years of service.

C.W. loved singing in church, restoring old cars, building log houses, and watching his children, grandchildren, as well as his great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren play sports.

He was also a faithful Christian and member of 2nd Mile Baptist Church.

C.W. was truly a man of God, a man who believed that our time on earth was meant to be spent helping others. He gave so freely of himself whenever someone was in need. No matter how hard he worked or how busy life became, he always found time to hand a helping hand, offer encouragement, or simply be there for someone.

He worked hard, loved deeply, and remained faithful to the Lord throughout his life. One of his greatest legacies was the only way he raised his children. He taught them to look to the Lord, to work hard, to treat others with kindness, and to always help those in need. He didn’t just teach these lessons with words; he lived them every day.

To his children and family, he was more than a father. He was their example, their protector, their teacher and their greatest source of love and strength. He was a kind of man every child would be blessed to have as a father; the kind of man who left footprints worth following.

In the eyes of those who loved him, he was as close to perfect as a man could ever be. And they will forever be grateful that God chose him to walk this earth, to love them, to guide them, and to show them what it truly means to live a life of faith and service.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in his honor, at 11:00am on September 28th, 2026, at 2nd Mile Baptist Church, with Rev. Cal Hampton officiating. The Stokes family will receive friends from 3:00pm-7:00pm on Sunday, September 27th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again from 9:00am until the hour of the service at the church.

Burial is to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens where he will be laid to rest with his late wife; Betsy “Corene” Stokes.

He is preceded in death by his beautiful and loving wife; Betsy “Corene” Stokes, infant son; Charles Keith Stokes, Father; Nelson Stokes, Mother; Reathy Stokes, Brother; Ernie Stokes, and Grandson; Darrell R. Willis Stokes.

C.W. is survived by his devoted family, son; Ricky (Kathi) Stoakes, Daughter; Diana (Cal) Hampton, Daughter; Donna (Lee) Edmundson, Daughter; Karen (Michelle Wyatt) Stokes, Daughter; Peggy (Paul) Landrum, Son, Steve (Dianne) Dodd, Son; Jerry W. Dodd as well as his brothers; Calvin Stokes and his sister; Ethel Tierney.

He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 19 great-great-grandchildren as well as his best friends in his life; Jackie Wallace, and Bruce McGaha.

His earthly work is now finished, but his legacy will live on in every life he touched, every helping hand he extended and especially in the children he raised to love and serve the Lord. He was a faithful servant, a devoted father and a true man of God. What a blessing it was to call him dad.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made out to 2nd Mile Baptist Church.

Serving as pallbearers will be Joey Poindexter, Cory Fain, Neal Forsythe, Isaac Hampton, Michael Dodd, and Casey Franks.

Special thanks to Suncrest Hospice Nurses Ariana, Scott, and Maddie for their compassion during this time, as well as all of the staff at the Villages at the River.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at navefuneralhomes.com.