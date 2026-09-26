APSU Football Tops UT Martin 35-12 in Record-Breaking Home Win

Clarksville, TN – In front of a raucous home crowd at Fortera Stadium, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team staged a second-half comeback win – the first of the Jeff Faris era – to topple former conference rival UT Martin 35-12 and set the program record with Austin Peay State University’s ninth consecutive home victory.

The Governors rode the arm (17-for-21 passing for 254 yards and a touchdown) and legs (14 carries for 82 yards and two scores) of junior quarterback Chris Parson to befuddle the Skyhawks defense. Parson targeted six different APSU Govs through the air, with Jaden Robinson (five catches for 65 yards) and Marvin Sims (four for 58) as Parson’s primary targets on Saturday.

Austin Peay State University held UT Martin to just 297 total offensive yards, the second time in the last three games APSU’s opponent has failed to crack 300 yards on offense. With Ta’Ron Haile’s third-quarter pick-six, Austin Peay also recorded a defensive touchdown in back-to-back games for the first time since 2023.

The victory brings Faris’ career record at Austin Peay State University above .500 and all but ensures APSU will remain ranked in the top-20 for the fifth straight week for the first time in program history.

First Quarter

The first points on the board came from a first-quarter safety after UT Martin brought junior Chris Parson down in the end zone for two points; it marked Austin Peay’s first safety surrendered since 2021 at Ole Miss.

Parson would use his wheels for Austin Peay’s opening score. On third-and-three, Parson called his own number, hit the second level, and found nothing but wide-open space in front of him. Sixty-two yards later, Parson was in the end zone, and the Govs were in the lead for the first time.

The Skyhawks had a response. Largely thanks to a 43-yard strike from Tate Surber to Makhia Sherrard, UT Martin quickly moved into Austin Peay territory, culminating in a three-yard Surber-to-Kaleb Costner toss to put the Skyhawks back in the lead heading into the second quarter.

Second Quarter

The second quarter was not to the Govs’ typical standard at all. Austin Peay would garner just two drives, running eight plays for just eight yards. The Skyhawks would fare little better, adding just a 24-yard field goal to their tally to take a 12-7 lead into halftime.

Third Quarter

The second half would be a different story entirely. The Govs received the kickoff and needed just nine plays to march 75 yards for the score. Parson hit Jaden Robinson and Courtland Simmons for back-to-back 23-yard gainers to put the Govs into the red zone, then took it the final 18 yards himself for the score to put the Govs in front for good. Parson’s second rushing score pulled him into a tie for eighth all-time in rushing touchdowns with 17, tying him with Ryan White (2007-11) and Mike Lewis (1985-87, ’89), and two behind JaVaughn Craig for most in program history by a quarterback.

A total of eight game seconds elapsed off the clock before the APSU Govs found the end zone again. On the Skyhawks’ first play from scrimmage, Markell Redding hit Surber on his dropback.

The ball floated into Haile’s waiting arms, and he scampered into the end zone, giving Austin Peay pick-sixes in back-to-back games for the first time in program history.

One three-and-out later, the APSU Govs had the ball back again. And again, Parson hit Simmons up the seam for 25 yards, then found Sims for 30 into the red zone.

After a Skyhawk timeout, Parson lofted a fade to Sims in the corner for his first score as a Governor, putting the finishing touches on a 21-point third quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Austin Peay State University’s final score was set up almost exclusively by linebacker Keith Charney. But wait! you might exclaim. How would a linebacker set up a score? On UT Martin’s first fourth-quarter possession, Charney recorded a first-down sack to back the Skyhawks deep into their own end. Two plays later, he intercepted Surber inside the UT Martin 10-yard line.

Parson and the APSU Govs didn’t need long to capitalize on the short field. Prior to the ensuing snap, Sims left to right, took the end-around hand off from Parson and outraced the Skyhawks to the pylon for Austin Peay State University’s final score.

A long UT Martin drive would ultimately result in a turnover on downs, functionally rendering any comeback hopes inert.

What Made the Difference

Chris Parson. Chris Parson threw for or ran for 93.1 percent of Austin Peay State University’s total offensive yards on Saturday, secured his 10th career game with at least one rushing and one passing touchdown, and set a career-high with an 81.0% completion percentage, which ranks fifth in program history.

Next Up For APSU Football

The Austin Peay State University football team will be right back here next week to host New Haven for Homecoming 2026. Kickoff for this contest, which doubles as the non-conference finale in 2026, is set for 4:00pm.