Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Terry Patterson, a beloved member of the Clarksville community, passed away on September 24th, 2026, at the age of 79.
Terry’s passing leaves behind a legacy of cherished memories for family, friends and all who had the privilege of knowing him. His life will be remembered and celebrated by those whose lives he touched throughout the years.
Family and friends are invited to gather together to honor Terry’s life and share memories during a viewing and Celebration of Life service on Saturday, October 10h, at Foston Funeral.
Services
A viewing will be held from 11:00am to 12:00pm on Saturday, October 10, at Foston Funeral, 816 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN.
A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 12:00pm at Foston Funeral.
Family and friends are encouraged to come together to remember Terry Patterson, celebrate his life and offer support and comfort to one another during this time of remembrance.
To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our flower store.
About Foston Funeral Home
The staff at Foston Funeral Home takes great pride in caring for our families, and has made a commitment to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. Honoring your loved one is our top priority, and part of that is assisting you in dealing with grief during this difficult time.
Everyone’s needs are different, and for that reason, families can entrust their loved one’s wishes to our staff. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.
For more information, visit www.fostonfuneralhome.com