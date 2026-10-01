Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Terry Patterson, a beloved member of the Clarksville community, passed away on September 24th, 2026, at the age of 79.

Terry’s passing leaves behind a legacy of cherished memories for family, friends and all who had the privilege of knowing him. His life will be remembered and celebrated by those whose lives he touched throughout the years.

Family and friends are invited to gather together to honor Terry’s life and share memories during a viewing and Celebration of Life service on Saturday, October 10h, at Foston Funeral.

Services

A viewing will be held from 11:00am to 12:00pm on Saturday, October 10, at Foston Funeral, 816 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN.

A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 12:00pm at Foston Funeral.

Family and friends are encouraged to come together to remember Terry Patterson, celebrate his life and offer support and comfort to one another during this time of remembrance.

To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our flower store.